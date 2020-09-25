“We have not ruled out anything for next week and the first round of the playoffs,” Padres general manager A.J. Preller said.
An MRI exam and other tests showed Clevinger had a right posterior elbow impingement.
“I think we got really good news,” Preller said.
If Clevinger can’t pitch the playoff opener, that role could go to Dinelson Lamet.
Clevinger (3-2) is expected to rest for 48 hours and then attempt to play catch. He was obtained in a blockbuster trade with Cleveland on Aug. 31.
“Hopefully, the injection does the trick,” Preller said.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.