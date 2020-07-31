BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Indians on Friday.
The Twins went 50-26 in division games in 2019. Minnesota hit 307 total home runs with four extra base hits per game last season.
The Indians went 48-28 in division play in 2019. Cleveland hit .250 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 223 total home runs last year.
The teams meet for the first time this year. Cleveland leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (back).
Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).
