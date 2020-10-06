After walking two batters and throwing a wild pitch in a scoreless first, Clevinger threw two balls to Cody Bellinger to start the second. Manager Jayce Tingler and an athletic trainer went to the mound, and after a brief conversation the pitcher left the game.
There was no immediate word on what happened to Clevinger, acquired from Cleveland in a nine-player trade on Aug. 31.
Clevinger was making only his second start since a two-hit shutout in a seven-inning complete game Sept. 13. He left after the first inning of his last regular season start on Sept 23.
He was 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in four starts for the Padres in September.
