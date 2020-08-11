The Brewers went 49-32 in home games in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers struck out 9.2 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.40.
The Twins finished 55-26 in road games in 2019. Minnesota pitchers had a WHIP of 1.30 last year while striking out 9.0 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the first time this year. Minnesota leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ryan Braun: (right index finger).
Twins: Zack Littell: (hamstring), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.