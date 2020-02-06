“Marcus is a player we’ve admired for a long time,” said Lawrence Frank, the Clippers’ president of basketball operations. “He is an established scorer, elite shooter, and imposing defender. We are excited to add his experience and toughness to our team.”

Morris averaged a career-high 19.7 points in 43 games for the Knicks this season. He also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting a career-high 44% from 3-point range.

The 30-year-old forward has also had stints with Houston, Phoenix, Detroit and Boston.

Thomas averaged 12.2 points and 3.7 assists in 40 games for the Wizards this season. The 30-year-old guard has played for seven NBA teams since being drafted out of Washington in 2011.

Harkless appeared in 50 games for the Clippers, averaging 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds. He’s also played for Orlando and Portland.

Robinson was drafted 13th overall by the Clippers in 2018 and appeared in 75 games for them, averaging 3.1 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Also Thursday, the Clippers acquired a future, conditional second-round draft pick from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard Derrick Walton Jr.

Walton averaged 2.2 points and 1.0 assists in 23 games this season. He’s played in 39 games over two seasons with the Clippers and Miami Heat.

The 24-year-old played four years at Michigan, where he was the 2017 Big Ten Tournament MVP.

