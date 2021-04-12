The Angels went 10-19 on the road in 2020. Los Angeles hit .248 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last season.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Royals: Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).
Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (left groin), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).
