BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles visit the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.
The Red Sox went 35-41 in division play in 2019. Boston hit .269 as a team with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 245 total home runs last season.
The Orioles went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Baltimore hit .246 as a team last year and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
Orioles: Dillon Tate: (undisclosed), John Means: (left arm), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist).
