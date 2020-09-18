The Orioles are 11-20 against teams from the AL East. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Jose Iglesias leads the team with a mark of .375.
The Rays are 25-12 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .330 is fourth in the American League. Brandon Lowe leads the team with an OBP of .359.
TOP PERFORMERS: Renato Nunez is second on the Orioles with 20 extra base hits and is batting .246.
Lowe leads the Rays with 13 home runs and has 32 RBIs.
INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (left knee).
Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Austin Meadows: (oblique), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
