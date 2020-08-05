BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.
The Orioles finished 25-56 in home games in 2019. Baltimore averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game last year.
The Marlins went 27-54 away from home in 2019. Miami hit .241 as a team with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 265 total doubles last year.
INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (undisclosed), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Rio Ruiz: (undisclosed), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (quad), Chris Davis: (knee soreness).
Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
