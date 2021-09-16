White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodon (12-5, 2.38) won’t pitch until next week’s series at Detroit to protect his left shoulder. Rondon had a start skipped earlier this month and hasn’t pitched since Sept. 10, a five-inning outing against the Boston Red Sox. La Russa said Rodon will pitch twice in the next two weeks. That schedule would give him ample rest in the likely event the Sox open the playoffs on Oct. 7. Rodon has thrown 124 2/3 innings this season, compared with 42 1/3 innings over the previous two seasons due to Tommy John surgery.