The Yankees finished 54-22 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. New York hit 306 total home runs and averaged 9.2 hits per game last season.
The Rays went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Tampa Bay pitchers had an ERA of 3.65 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.17.
The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Tampa Bay leads the season series 4-1.
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (lower body), DJ LeMahieu: (thumb), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).
Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (right triceps), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).
