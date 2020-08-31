The Yankees are 10-6 against the rest of their division. New York has slugged .452, good for second in the American League. Luke Voit leads the club with a .697 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.
The Rays have gone 19-9 against division opponents. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .335 is second in the American League. Yandy Diaz leads the lineup with an OBP of .418.
TOP PERFORMERS: Voit leads the Yankees with 12 home runs and is slugging .697.
Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 10 home runs and has 27 RBIs.
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Zack Britton: (left hamstring), Aaron Judge: (calf), Aaron Hicks: (calves), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).
Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (groin), Chaz Roe: (elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (right forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Mike Zunino: (oblique).
