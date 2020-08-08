BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.
The Rays went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 217 total home runs last season.
The Yankees went 54-22 in division games in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits per game last season, batting .267 as a team.
The teams meet for the first time this year. Tampa Bay leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (right triceps).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm).
