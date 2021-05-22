Luke Voit went 1 for 4 with a walk as he became only the third reigning big league home run champion to hit leadoff, according to the YES Network. Washington’s Frank Howard hit first on Oct. 1, 1969, against Boston when he started his final game of the regular season tied with Minnesota’s Harmon Killebrew for the AL home run title. Howard went 0 for 3 and walk as Killebrew homered at the Chicago White Sox. Mark McGwire, unable to play the field due to patella tendinitis in his right knee, hit first, grounded to shortstop and came out of St. Louis’ game at Pittsburgh on Sept. 12, 2000.