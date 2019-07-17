Houston Astros (59-37, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-46, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Gerrit Cole (9-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 183 strikeouts) Angels: TBD

BOTTOM LINE:

The Angels are 23-27 against teams from the AL West. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .309.

The Astros are 28-11 against opponents from the AL West. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .345 leads the American League. Alex Bregman leads the team with an OBP of .398. The Angels won the last meeting 7-2. Noe Ramirez earned his fourth victory and Albert Pujols went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Hector Rondon took his second loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 75 RBIs and is batting .309. David Fletcher has 15 hits and is batting .385 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Bregman leads the Astros with 24 home runs home runs and is slugging .532. Yuli Gurriel is 17-for-42 with a double, six home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .289 batting average, 4.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Astros: 5-5, .286 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: day-to-day (right calf strain), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (hand), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 60-day IL (rib).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.