The Yankees went 23-17 in division play in 2020. New York averaged 7.9 hits per game last season, batting .247 as a team.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Toronto leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Robbie Ray: (elbow), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Tyler Chatwood: (triceps), George Springer: (left oblique), Teoscar Hernandez: (health protocols), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (covid vaccine symptoms).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).
