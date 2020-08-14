Cole’s only defeat since May 2019 was in the World Series opener last year, when he pitched for Houston and lost to Washington.

The Yankees improved to 7-0 at home for the fourth time since 1959 (also 2017, 1998 and 1987). New York also beat Boston for the seventh straight time.

Gary Sánchez homered for the second straight game and Gleyber Torres had four hits, including a two-run double in the third. Mike Tauchman drove in four runs and started in right field for Aaron Judge, who landed on the injured list with a mild right calf strain. Clint Frazier also hit a two-run double in the eighth.

DJ LeMahieu had two more hits and ended the night with a .429 average. It was his 69th multihit game as a Yankee and eighth this season.

Alex Verdugo homered for Boston, which lost its fifth straight to fall to 6-14. The Red Sox also lost to the Yankees for the 12th time in the past 13 meetings since July 28, 2019.

Rafael Devers hit an RBI single in the eighth off Jonathan Holder.

Boston used Colten Brewer (0-1) as an opener and he allowed two runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings.

MARLINS 8, BRAVES 2

MIAMI — Jesus Aguilar drove in three runs, Jon Berti stole home and NL East-leading Miami won its long-awaited, coronavirus-delayed home opener, beating Atlanta.

Miami returned to Marlins Park following a 23-day road trip, interrupted when 18 players and two coaches tested positive for the virus.

Pablo Lopez (2-1) allowed two runs, seven hits and struck out a career-high eight in six solid innings. The Marlins improved to 9-4.

Magneuris Sierra’s bunt scored Eddy Alvarez from third in the fourth to give Miami a 3-2 lead. Berti added another run in the inning, stealing home on the front end of a double steal.

Travis d’Arnaud hit a solo homer in the Atlanta first. Kyle Wright (0-3) took the loss.

PHILLIES 6, METS 5

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Philadelphia to a victory over New York.

Roman Quinn led off the inning with a single off Seth Lugo (1-2), and Andrew McCutchen followed with a single. After Rhys Hoskins struck out, Harper ripped an 0-2 pitch to right. Quinn slid headfirst ahead of Michael Conforto’s throw. The Phillies had to wait for a video review to confirm it before they celebrated with air-fives.

J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead, three-run homer but Hector Neris (1-0) couldn’t protect a one-run lead in the ninth. He allowed a single and walk before striking out Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith. Robinson Cano followed with an RBI single to tie it at 5.

Phillies starter Spencer Howard lasted just 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs — three earned — and seven hits. It appeared he left because of a blister on his finger.

Walker Lockett started after two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom was scratched because of neck tightness. He gave up five runs and seven hits in six innings.

BLUE JAYS 12, RAYS 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Teoscar Hernández hit two of Toronto’s six home runs, Bo Bichette connected for the fourth straight game and the Blue Jays beat Tampa Bay.

Along with their seven homers in a 14-11 loss to Miami on Wednesday night at Sahlen Field, Toronto became the fourth team in major league history to hit at least six homers in back-to-back games. The Blue Jays joined the Dodgers (1996), Angels (2003) and Washington (2012).

Randal Grichuk hit a tying homer in the sixth, Bichette added a three-run drive and Hernández connected to cap the five-run inning that made it 8-4.

Rowdy Tellez and Cavan Biggio also homered for the Blue Jays.

Brandon Lowe homered and drove in three runs for Tampa Bay, which had its six-game winning streak snapped.

Toronto reliever Wilmer Font (1-1) faced one batter, inducing a double-play grounder in the top of the sixth, to earn the win. Ryan Thompson (1-1) took the loss.

REDS 8, PIRATES 1

CINCINNATI — Jesse Winker had his first career two homer game and Sonny Gray continued his torrid strikeout pace as Cincinnati broke open a close contest with five runs in the last two innings in a win over Pittsburgh.

Nick Castellanos added a three-run homer off Chris Stratton to cap Cincinnati’s four-run seventh.

Gray (4-1) struck out 10, raising his season total to 45, a franchise record for a pitcher’s first five appearances. Luis Castillo set the previous mark of 41 in 2019. Gray allowed five hits and one run – Bryan Reynolds’ first homer and run batted in of the season – with one walk in 6 2-3 innings.

Chad Kuhl (0-1), who gave up four hits and three runs with one walk and six strikeouts in five innings.

ORIOLES 6, NATIONALS 2, Game 1

BALTIMORE — Baltimore finished what it started, beating Washington in a game suspended five days earlier because of a tarp malfunction at another ballpark, stretching its winning streak to six games.

Baltimore led 5-2 in the top of the sixth Sunday at Nationals Park when rain halted play. The grounds crew failed to get a tangled tarp out in time to prevent the infield from becoming unplayable.

When play resumed, the Orioles had two on and one out in the sixth. Holaday delivered a run-scoring single to make it 6-2, giving him two RBIs in the game.

Before the rain came Sunday, Baltimore got two RBIs apiece from Hanser Alberto and Anthony Santander in a five-run fifth against Stephen Strasburg (0-1).

Travis Lakins (2-0) got the victory by retiring the only batter he faced to end the fourth inning.

Starlin Castro hit a two-run homer for the Nationals, who are off to a 6-10 start.

INDIANS 10, TIGERS 5

DETROIT — Franmil Reyes homered and drove in three, and Cleveland beat Detroit for a club-record 18th consecutive time.

The Indians’ previous longest winning streak against one opponent was a 17-game run against the Baltimore Orioles in 1954.

Aaron Civale (2-2) improved to 3-0 in four career starts against the Tigers, allowing four runs, eight hits and a walk in six innings. Domingo Santana hit a three-run homer for the Indians.

Ivan Nova (1-1) allowed eight runs, five hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings for Detroit. Cameron Maybin hit a solo homer in the ninth for the Tigers.

