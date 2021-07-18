Yankees: RHP Luis Severino was scheduled to face hitters but it was postponed due to rain. Severino will face hitters Sunday and could start a rehab assignment shortly. He has not pitched in the majors since 2019 after having Tommy John surgery, and his return was slowed because of a groin injured sustained June 12 in a rehab appearance. … RHP Corey Kluber (right shoulder strain), who has been throwing from 120 feet, could throw a bullpen by the end of next week. … OF Clint Frazier (vertigo) will see an eye specialist Monday. ... LF Tim Locastro exited after the first inning and an MRI showed a torn ACL. He injured his knee crashing into the wall in foul territory to catch a fly ball by Verdugo.