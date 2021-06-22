Royals: After missing the first 45 games with a right oblique injury and returning to play 10, SS Mondesi went on the 10-day IL on Monday for the third time, now for a strained left oblique. “I’m not going to deny that our team has looked different every time he’s been on the field. It’s a fact, and anybody who’s followed our team closely would attest to that,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said.