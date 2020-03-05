The 32-year-old McHugh can earn $3 million in performance bonuses and $650,000 in roster bonuses. His base salary is guaranteed.
He started 3-4 with a 6.37 ERA in eight starts last year with Houston and was sent to the bullpen after a 12-2 loss to Kansas City on May 7, when he allowed eight runs in three-plus innings. He went 1-1 with a 2.67 ERA in 27 relief appearances with 40 strikeouts and 16 walks in 33 2/3 innings. That left him 4-5 with a 4.70 ERA for his season, which ended when he was placed on the injured list Aug. 31 due to right elbow soreness.
McHugh is 58-43 with a 3.95 ERA in 119 starts and 91 relief appearances for the New York Mets (2012-13), Colorado (2013) and Houston (2014-19). After starting 0-8 with the Mets and Rockies, he was 58-35 with the Astros.
McHugh would get $100,000 each for 15, 30, 45 and 60 days on active major league roster and $250,000 for 90 days. He would earn $250,000 apiece for 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 70, 80, 90, 100, 110 and 115 Innings
Boston designated right-hander Hector Velázquez for assignment to open a roster spot.
