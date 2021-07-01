Minnesota’s bats came alive in the fifth after Chicago starter Carlos Rodón retired the previous 10 batters. Alex Kirilloff scored from second on Gilberto Celestino’s single after Brian Goodwin’s throw from left field went to the backstop. Andrelton Simmons drove in a run off a double, Josh Donaldson hit a sacrifice fly to tie it and Nelson Cruz gave the Twins a 4-3 lead on a single to left.