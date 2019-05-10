San Diego Padres (21-17, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-20, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Eric Lauer (2-3, 4.30 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (2-2, 3.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will host San Diego in a meeting of division rivals.

The Rockies are 5-9 against teams from the NL West. The Colorado pitching staff has a team ERA of 5.10, German Marquez leads the staff with a mark of 3.46.

The Padres are 11-6 on the road. San Diego has hit 57 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Franmil Reyes leads the club with 10, averaging one every 11.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 10 home runs and is slugging .597. Charlie Blackmon is 14-for-39 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Reyes leads the Padres with 10 home runs and has 19 RBIs. Eric Hosmer is 15-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .259 batting average, 7.66 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Padres: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad).

Padres Injuries: Trey Wingenter: 10-day IL (shoulder), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique).

