The Giants are 36-34 against teams from the NL West. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Brandon Belt with a mark of .337.

The Rockies are 31-42 in division games. Colorado has slugged .457, good for second in in the MLB. Nolan Arenado leads the team with a .590 slugging percentage, including 74 extra-base hits and 41 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 21 home runs and is slugging .436. Mike Yastrzemski is 12-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Arenado leads the Rockies with 179 hits and is batting .313. Trevor Story is 11-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rockies: 5-5, .292 batting average, 6.96 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants Injuries: Tony Watson: (wrist), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Donovan Solano: (calf), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

