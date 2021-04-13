The Dodgers finished 27-13 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Los Angeles hit .256 as a team last year and averaged 3.7 extra base hits per game.
The Rockies went 17-23 in division play in 2020. Colorado hit .257 as a team and averaged 2.7 extra base hits per game last year.
The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Los Angeles leads the season series 3-1.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Mookie Betts: (back), Cody Bellinger: (calf).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.