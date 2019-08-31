Pittsburgh Pirates (58-77, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (59-77, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Joe Musgrove (8-12, 4.67 ERA) Rockies: Tim Melville (1-0, .75 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Rockies are 34-33 at home this season. The Colorado offense has compiled a .269 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League.

The Pirates are 29-40 on the road. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .332. The Pirates won the last meeting 9-4. Dario Agrazal notched his fourth victory and Melky Cabrera went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Pittsburgh. Antonio Senzatela took his ninth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 34 home runs and is slugging .570. Sam Hilliard is 4-for-12 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 74 extra base hits and is batting .278. Kevin Newman has 17 hits and is batting .405 over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .265 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .301 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by one run

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), Raimel Tapia: (hand), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Stratton: (torso), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Yefry Ramirez: (calf), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Clay Holmes: (quad), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.