The Dodgers are 20-9 against NL West teams. Los Angeles has hit an MLB-leading 75 home runs this season, Mookie Betts leads the club with 13 homers.
The Rockies are 12-12 against NL West Division teams. Colorado is slugging .423 as a unit. Trevor Story leads the team with a slugging percentage of .549.
TOP PERFORMERS: Betts leads the Dodgers with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .625.
Story leads the Rockies with nine home runs and has 20 RBIs.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Justin Turner: (hamstring).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
