Colorado Rockies (58-70, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (68-58, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-3, 6.55 ERA) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (7-6, 3.46 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado’s Blackmon puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 37-24 on their home turf. The St. Louis pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.00, Jack Flaherty leads the staff with a mark of 3.46.

The Rockies have gone 25-41 away from home. Colorado has slugged .459, good for third in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the club with a .605 slugging percentage, including 68 extra-base hits and 27 home runs. The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-5. Dominic Leone earned his first victory and Marcell Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Yency Almonte registered his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 122 hits and is batting .258. Paul DeJong is 7-for-32 with four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 153 hits and is batting .328. Nolan Arenado is 9-for-39 with a double, six home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .302 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Tyler O’Neill: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.