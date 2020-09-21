The Giants are 15-17 against opponents from the NL West. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the National League. Donovan Solano leads the team with an average of .337.
The Rockies are 14-18 against NL West Division teams. Colorado has hit 59 home runs as a team this season. Trevor Story leads them with 11, averaging one every 18.4 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores ranks second on the Giants with nine home runs and is batting .269.
Story leads the Rockies with 61 hits and has 25 RBIs.
INJURIES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (calf), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring), Nolan Arenado: (left shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.