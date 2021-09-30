Athletics: INF Elvis Andrus underwent surgery in Arlington, Texas, to repair the broken left leg he suffered while scoring the winning run against the Astros last week. Andrus had an “internal fixation” to the fibula and a “tightrope” procedure to repair a sprain of the upper ankle. The team anticipates Andrus will be ready for the start of spring training next February. ... A’s manager Bob Melvin said the team hasn’t decided if RHP Chris Bassitt will pitch in the final series against Houston.