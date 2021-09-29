Cubs: 3B Patrick Wisdom’s season is over after he was placed on the injured list with no injury designation, which likely means a potential COVID-19 situation. He set a franchise rookie record with 28 home runs. INF Trent Giambrone was selected from Triple-A Iowa and had a pinch-hit single in the eighth inning in his first big league at-bat. … SS Nico Hoerner (general soreness) missed a fourth straight game.