Cora said Belichick reached out before Tuesday’s wild-card victory over the New York Yankees, and texted again after. Although the two have met several times, including when the 2018 World Series champions were honored before a Patriots game, “This is more personal,” Cora said.
The genial Red Sox manager said he saw a different side of Belichick than the one the dour coach shows through the media. Cora, who has one World Series ring as a Red Sox player and another as the manager, wondered aloud to reporters whether he might go all Belichickian if he wins a few more.
“I won’t promise you,” he said, “but I don’t think I will change.”
