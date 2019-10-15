He began the game by striking out the first four batters he faced. Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong were the only two Cardinals position players who did not fan at least once in the first four innings.
Molina homered in the fourth.
The record for most strikeouts in a postseason game is 17, set by Bob Gibson of the Cardinals in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series against Detroit.
