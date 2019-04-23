Washington Nationals (10-11, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (10-13, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-0, 2.36 ERA, .90 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Rockies: TBD

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Washington will meet at Coors Field on Tuesday.

The Rockies are 4-6 on their home turf. Colorado has slugged .386 this season. David Dahl leads the team with a mark of .582.

The Nationals are 5-5 on the road. Washington has slugged .456, good for fourth in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a .771 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and six home runs. The Rockies won the last meeting 7-5. Seunghwan Oh earned his first victory and Nolan Arenado went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Wander Suero registered his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon leads the Rockies with 10 extra base hits and is batting .281. Arenado is 12-for-42 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .771. Brian Dozier is 8-for-31 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 7-3, .257 batting average, 2.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 10-day IL (finger blister), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Daniel Murphy: 10-day IL (finger), Chris Iannetta: 10-day IL (lat).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (back), Koda Glover: 10-day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.