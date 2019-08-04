Washington Nationals (58-52, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-56, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (9-5, 3.24 ERA) Diamondbacks: Taylor Clarke (4-3, 5.53 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Rendon and the Nationals will take on Arizona at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are 24-27 in home games. Arizona has slugged .446, good for fourth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads the club with a .568 slugging percentage, including 55 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 27-27 away from home. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .330 is third in the National League. Juan Soto leads the club with an OBP of .394. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 18-7. Robbie Ray recorded his 10th victory and Eduardo Escobar went 3-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBIs for Arizona. Stephen Strasburg took his fifth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 24 home runs and is slugging .536. Nick Ahmed is 7-for-32 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 24 home runs and has 84 RBIs. Soto is 10-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Nationals: 4-6, .253 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 60-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Andriese: 10-day IL (foot), Blake Swihart: 60-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (bicep), Jonny Venters: 60-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Roenis Elias: day-to-day (hamstring), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Howie Kendrick: day-to-day (undisclosed), Matt Adams: day-to-day (foot).

