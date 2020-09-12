The Nationals are 9-16 against NL East teams. The Washington offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with an average of .368.
The Braves are 17-14 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has hit 80 home runs this season, second in the National League. Marcell Ozuna leads them with 14, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 31 RBIs and is batting .368.
Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 26 extra base hits and is batting .335.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Max Fried: (spine), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (ankle), Tyler Flowers: (tricep).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.