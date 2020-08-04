BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the New York Mets on Tuesday.
The Nationals went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Washington batted .265 as a team last year and hit 231 total home runs.
The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2019. New York averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 280 total doubles last season.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Will Harris: (groin), Adrian Sanchez: (achilles), Howie Kendrick: (back).
Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Amed Rosario: (quad), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jeff McNeil: (back), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (groin), Rene Rivera: (elbow).
