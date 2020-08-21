BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins visit the Washington Nationals on Friday.
The Nationals finished 44-32 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Washington averaged 9.0 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game last year.
The Marlins went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Miami pitchers had a WHIP of 1.35 last season while striking out 8.5 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (right knee), Howie Kendrick: (hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Richard Bleier: (left tricep), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
