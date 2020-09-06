The Nationals are 8-14 against the rest of their division. The Washington offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the MLB. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .368.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ozuna leads the Braves with 12 home runs and has 32 RBIs.
Turner ranks second on the Nationals with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .632.
INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).
Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Juan Soto: (elbow), Adam Eaton: (knee), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
