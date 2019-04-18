San Francisco Giants (8-11, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (8-8, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Drew Pomeranz (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0, 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both San Francisco and Washington are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Nationals are 4-6 in home games. Washington has slugged .464, good for second in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a .806 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Giants are 3-6 on the road. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .208 batting average as a team this season, Steven Duggar leads the team with a mark of .247. The Nationals won the last meeting 9-6. Jeremy Hellickson earned his second victory and Matt Adams went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Jeff Samardzija registered his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with six home runs and is batting .387. Howie Kendrick is 10-for-20 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with four home runs and is batting .224. Duggar is 10-for-44 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .275 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Giants: 5-5, .203 batting average, 3.12 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Nationals Injuries: Justin Miller: 10-day IL (back), Koda Glover: 10-day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Brian Dozier: day-to-day (toe).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.