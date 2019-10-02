The 25-year-old Correa played just 75 games this season after sitting out from May 26-July 26 with a broken rib. He missed a month with the back problem, which also caused him to sit out last week.

Hinch said Correa took pitches in batting practice on Wednesday and faced Will Harris in one inning of a simulated game.

Hinch says Correa: “looks great and was moving around in a normal fashion.”

Correa hit .279 with 21 homers and 59 RBIs this season.

