Correa's tiebreaking single gives Twins 10th win in 11 games

BALTIMORE — Chris Paddack pitched effectively into the sixth, and Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking single that same inning to lift the Minnesota Twins to their 10th win in 11 games, a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.
Paddack (1-2) allowed a run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander left with men on first and third and one out. Joe Smith then took the mound and got Ryan Mountcastle to bounce into a double play that kept the Twins up 2-1.
Griffin Jax and Emilio Pagán each worked a hitless inning, and hard-throwing rookie Jhoan Duran pitched a perfect ninth for his first career save.
Tyler Wells allowed a run and four hits in five innings for Baltimore. Bryan Baker (1-1) allowed a leadoff single in the sixth to Byron Buxton, who went to second on a groundout and scored on Correa’s single.
The Twins took a 1-0 lead in the fifth on an RBI single by Ryan Jeffers. The Orioles tied it in the bottom half when Rougned Odor hit a leadoff triple and came home on a sacrifice fly by Ramón Urías.
Minnesota third baseman Jose Miranda made his big-league debut. Ranked as baseball’s No. 93 prospect by MLB Pipeline, he went hitless in four at-bats.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Twins: Minnesota put INF Miguel Sanó (left knee sprain) and OF Kyle Garlick (right calf strain) on the 10-day injured list.
Orioles: Trey Mancini (ribs) missed a third straight game.
UP NEXT
The Orioles send Bruce Zimmermann (1-1) to the mound against Minnesota’s Joe Ryan (3-1) on Tuesday night. Ryan threw seven scoreless innings against Detroit in his last start.
