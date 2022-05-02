Correa's tiebreaking single gives Twins 10th win in 11 games

Placeholder while article actions load

BALTIMORE — Chris Paddack pitched effectively into the sixth, and Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking single that same inning to lift the Minnesota Twins to their 10th win in 11 games, a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Twins were shut out in two of Paddack’s first three starts this season but got just enough run support to win this time.

Paddack (1-2) allowed a run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander left with men on first and third and one out. Joe Smith then took the mound and got Ryan Mountcastle to bounce into a double play that kept the Twins up 2-1.

Griffin Jax and Emilio Pagán each worked a hitless inning, and hard-throwing rookie Jhoan Duran pitched a perfect ninth for his first career save.

Tyler Wells allowed a run and four hits in five innings for Baltimore. Bryan Baker (1-1) allowed a leadoff single in the sixth to Byron Buxton, who went to second on a groundout and scored on Correa’s single.

Advertisement

The Twins took a 1-0 lead in the fifth on an RBI single by Ryan Jeffers. The Orioles tied it in the bottom half when Rougned Odor hit a leadoff triple and came home on a sacrifice fly by Ramón Urías.

Minnesota third baseman Jose Miranda made his big-league debut. Ranked as baseball’s No. 93 prospect by MLB Pipeline, he went hitless in four at-bats.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Minnesota put INF Miguel Sanó (left knee sprain) and OF Kyle Garlick (right calf strain) on the 10-day injured list.

Orioles: Trey Mancini (ribs) missed a third straight game.

UP NEXT

The Orioles send Bruce Zimmermann (1-1) to the mound against Minnesota’s Joe Ryan (3-1) on Tuesday night. Ryan threw seven scoreless innings against Detroit in his last start.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article