Giants: RHP Reyes Moronta (right flexor strain) began his throwing program and RHP Logan Webb (strained shoulder) was set to begin his Tuesday. ... OF Alex Dickerson could be on track to to be activated as soon as Saturday after nursing a strained upper back. ... Darin Ruf tested his strained right hamstring running the bases for the second time Monday while INF Tommy La Stella began the baserunning progression as he works back from a strained left hamstring. ... RHP Aaron Sanchez, dealing with tightness in his right biceps, is set to pitch three or four innings in a rehab appearance Thursday for Triple-A Sacramento.