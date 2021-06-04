Giants: OF Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the 10-day IL with a right thumb sprain, an injury that occurred Wednesday when Yastrzemski crashed into the right-field wall at Oracle Park attempting to make a catch. RHP Logan Webb (right shoulder strain) was also placed on the IL in a move that is retroactive to May 31. … RHP Nick Tropeano and INF/OF Jason Vosler were called up from Triple-A Sacramento.