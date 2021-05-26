Mariners: Servais said left-hander Yusei Kikuchi was fine Tuesday after leaving his start a night earlier in the seventh inning due to back soreness. Kikuchi was out early playing catch Tuesday and didn’t report any issues, and he is expected to make his next start, Servais said. ... There’s still no timetable on the return of utility man Sam Haggerty, who landed on the injured list Monday with a sore right shoulder. Servais said it was bothering Haggerty while the team was in San Diego and may have been aggravated on a swing in Sunday’s game.