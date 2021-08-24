Cruz had missed the Rays’ victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday while on the COVID-19 list but was reinstated before the game, and manager Kevin Cash started him at first to get his bat in the lineup in the NL park. He singled in the first and sixth innings before his big hit in the eighth, a line drive off Archie Bradley (7-2) that got past left fielder Odubel Herrera and scored Brett Phillips and Randy Arozarena.