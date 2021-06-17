Twins: OF Byron Buxton (hip strain) ran for Baldelli before the game in an attempt to prove he’s ready to return from the injured list. Baldelli said Buxton was not able to maintain a full sprint and won’t be reinstated until he can do that a couple days in a row. ... RF Max Kepler (left hamstring strain) was scheduled to appear in a rehab game for Triple-A Saint Paul on Wednesday night. If all goes well, he could rejoin the team Friday at Texas.