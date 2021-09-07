Red Sox: OF Kike Hernandez, on the COVID-19-related injury list since Aug. 27, was activated before the game. He led off and started in center field. ... INF/OF Santana, on the COVID-19-related IL since Sunday as a precaution, was activated before the game. … RHP Nick Pivetta, who went on COVID-19-related IL on Sunday, could be available this weekend, Cora said. … SS Xander Bogaerts, on the COVID-19-related IL since Sept. 1, could be activated Friday, Cora said. … INF Christian Arroyo, on the COVID-19-related injury list since Aug. 27, is still in Cleveland, where the team was playing when he tested positive. “It got him pretty good,” Cora said. “I think, in his situation, it’s going to be longer than what we expected.” ... INF Taylor Motter was designated for assignment and OF Franchy Cordero was optioned back to Triple-A Worcester.