Cotton was designated for assignment by Oakland on Wednesday.

He returned to pitch for Triple-A Las Vegas in July. He was 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA in 14 games for the Aviators.

Cotton was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 20th round in 2012. He was acquired by Oakland at the 2016 trade deadline in a five-player deal that sent Rich Hill and Josh Reddick to the Dodgers.

