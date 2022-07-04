Cubs activate OF Seiya Suzuki from IL for Brewers series

MILWAUKEE — Chicago Cubs rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been activated from the injured list after missing about five weeks with a sprained left ring finger.
“He feels great, no issues with the finger,” Ross said before the game.
The Cubs optioned outfielder Narciso Crook to Triple-A Iowa.
Suzuki, 27, signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Cubs in March after starring for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan’s Central League. Suzuki was a five-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner during nine seasons with the Carp.
He has hit .245 with a .344 on-base percentage, four homers and 21 RBIs in 41 games with the Cubs. He hadn’t played since May 26 due to the injury.
“When he’s hot, he’s as good of a player as we have,” Ross said. “It’s nice to get him back. We’ll see how it goes.”
