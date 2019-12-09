Former Philadelphia Phillies pitching coach Chris Young was hired as bullpen coach, and Craig Driver will be the first base coach.
Green is retaining much of the staff that worked last season with since-fired manager Joe Maddon. Tommy Hottovy is returning as pitching coach and Anthony Iapoce as hitting coach. Will Venable is moving from first base coach to third base coach.
